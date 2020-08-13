‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Candiace Dillard Apologizes For Past Homophobic Tweets

Homophobic and transphobic social media posts from nine years ago have come back to haunt Real Housewives Of Potomac star Candiace Dillard.

She is now apologizing.

Accord to Us Weekly, in deleted tweets from 2010, she wrote “Queenie gay men irk me” and “When u do too much, I’m disgusted. Makes me think ‘gay.’”



In 2011, she tweeted about Apollo Nida, the then-husband of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, he’s a “a little gay” because he’s “so awkward.”



Also, in 2011, she reposted a transphobic post that read, “If you wanna be or are gay then do you. But wtf is up wit dudes wanting to be women?” She added “agreed.”

On August 12, the 33-year-old posted the following apology, “To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for unwavering support. I love you. I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans.”

She continued, “And for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry. While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationships with those who identify as LGBTQIA+.”

She also added, “This has been a humbling experience, but I remain committed to learning and listening to become a more effective and emphatic ally. My prayer is that this may serve as a teachable moment for those who are willing to listen and learn as it has been for me.”



See the post below:

