Katt Williams Talks Trump, Voting And Black Lives Matter In New Stand-Up

Written by BET Staff

Voicing his opinion on President Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic, Katt Williams is urging people to vote and pledge their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement. In a brief new stand-up in partnership with the Supreme clothing brand, the comedian had a few things to say about the country’s current political climate and did not hold back in criticizing Trump and his insane antics suggesting that injecting bleach and using a UV light could help prevent COVID-19.

“Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world. We got a guy whose advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound. The man said if you have bleach, rub it on yourself. Sprinkle some in your eye. You see any UV light, walk in front of it. But these are serious times. The president is a clown,” Williams said sporting a rainbow wig, similarly looking like one worn by rapper Tekashi69. RELATED: Janelle Monáe Calls Donald Trump And His Administration 'Evil' In ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Story Williams went on to push for every to support the fact that Black lives matter. “Black lives matter, period. You can say it. Say it at home. Say it wherever you are, no matter who’s around. Say it because it’s a fact,” he continued.

Williams also called out people that are unhappy with the candidates ahead of the November election, telling them to go out and vote anyway. “I have no right to tell people to vote, but I will tell you that even if your choices were as dumb as hickory, dickory and dock, even if those were your only choices, I would ask you make a choice,” he said. “And if you can’t make a choice, go and put my name on there. It ain’t gonna count for nothing…but I appreciate your vote.” Watch the stand-up below: