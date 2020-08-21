Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Pictures Of Pau Gasol Hanging Out With Kobe’s Daughters

After the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna this last January, the Lakers icon’s teammate has been a rock of support for his family — especially for his three young daughters.

Vanessa Bryant shared a series of photos to Instagram showing Gasol spending quality time with her children during a recent boat trip. Most touching was a pic of the six-time NBA All-Star holding Bryant’s baby girl Bianka, who is smiling ear to ear.

The oldest and youngest Bryant girls were also pictured cozying up on the trip.

Natalia, 17, sported a bubble gum pink dress with puffy sleeves along with white sneakers and a silver heart pendant necklace.

Natalia took a photo with her one-year-old sister Capri and also a selfie with her mother and Pau’s wife Catherine with the Golden Gate bridge in the background.

Vanessa is pictured wearing a white and floral patterned top with pink metal framed sunglasses.

See pictures of the beautiful outing below:

