‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton’s Nephew Passes Away

The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Marlo Hampton has shared the devastating news that her nephew Quentin McNeil has passed away.

Making an announcement on her Instagram, Hampton said that her nephew “Mepmhis Mack,” was “taken from us too soon.”

"I never imagined I would be saying goodbye to another family member so soon,” she said. “He was the life of the party, he always kept it real, we had our moments, because neither one of us knew how to hold our slick tongues, But I Loved my nephew dearly. He was a great cook, son, brother, friend, cousin, grandson and nephew. Quentin we will miss you dearly."

