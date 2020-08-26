‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton’s Nephew Passes Away

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Marlo Hampton has shared the devastating news that her nephew Quentin McNeil has passed away.
Making an announcement on her Instagram, Hampton said that her nephew “Mepmhis Mack,” was “taken from us too soon.”
"I never imagined I would be saying goodbye to another family member so soon,” she said. “He was the life of the party, he always kept it real, we had our moments, because neither one of us knew how to hold our slick tongues, But I Loved my nephew dearly. He was a great cook, son, brother, friend, cousin, grandson and nephew. Quentin we will miss you dearly."
McNeil was laid to rest on Aug. 21 in Riverdale, Georgia.
“We laid my nephew Quentin a.k.a. Memphis Mack to rest. We will miss him so so much. Thank you to all my family and friends for the calls, texts, flowers and cards, I appreciate you," she continued.
Marlo recently took on the role as the guardian of her younger nephews, Michael and William.
The cause of death of Quentin S. McNeil has not been revealed.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
