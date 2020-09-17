‘Watchmen’ Wins Four Creative Arts Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Regina King attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Watchmen" at The Cinerama Dome on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Regina King is up for an Emmy on Sunday night.

The Emmys will air Sunday night and HBO’s Watchmen has a whopping 26 nominations. However, the series, which stars Regina King, already won four awards.

At yesterday’s (September 16),  Creative Arts Emmys, the series won for Outstanding Cinematography For a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie.

On Sunday, King, who played Sister Night, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie in Watchmen. If she wins, it’ll be her fourth Emmy win in five year.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Watchmen, created by Damon Lindelof,  tackled white supremacy and police brutality. The series also included  Don Johnson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Louis Gossett Jr. 

In 2019, Watchmen was HBO’s most popular new series. However, it will not be coming back for a second season as of now. Lindelof declined to be part of a second season but gave HBO his “blessing” to move forward. 

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA Today, "It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way."

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

