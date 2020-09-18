NeNe Leakes Leaves ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And Andy Cohen Reacts

NeNe Leakes has been debating for months if she will leave Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Now, it’s official, the fan favorite is giving up her coveted peach.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday (September 17), the 52-year-old reality star and actress said she would not be returning for RHOA’s thirteenth season. She explained that after "emotional negotiations" she could not reach a deal with Bravo.



She also said, "There's been a lot of emotions on both sides. It's been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard."