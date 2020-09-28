Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband And Sister Move In Together To Raise Her Young Son

Two months after the tragic drowning that took the life of Glee actor Naya Rivera, her ex-husband and sister have reportedly moved in together to raise the former couple’s young son.

Actor Ryan Dorsey, 37, and Nickayla Rivera, 25, a model and the younger sister of the late Naya Rivera, are now living together in a three-bedroom, $5,000-per month rental in California and raising young Josey, who recently turned 5, the Daily Mail is reporting. The two appear to be seeking solace in one another as they grieve and have been seemingly inseparable, reports the news organization, which published photos of the pair holding hands as well as video of them together.

Naya Rivera, 33, went missing after taking her son boating on California’s Lake Piru in July. After her son was found alone in the boat and responders searched for her remains. They recovered her body six days after she’d vanished. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the actor used the last of her strength to save little Josey.

The pair were spotted moving belongings from Dorsey’s former home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley to the rented home, a sprawling, single-level adobe that sits behind a gate, based on a Daily Mail photo. The rented property also has a pool, according to the news organization.

They also were seen shopping together at a local Target in mid September while holding hands, the Daily Mail reports.

“They seem really comfortable together and are obviously helping each other through a very difficult period in both their lives,” an unnamed eyewitness told the news organization. “They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

The late Naya Rivera drew critical acclaim for her portrayal of openly gay cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009 until 2015. She and Dorsey married in 2015 and welcomed their son, Josey, two months later. They divorced in 2016.

Nickayla Rivera is signed on with modeling agencies Photogenics in Los Angeles and Wilhelmina in New York, according to the Daily Mail.