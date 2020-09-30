Jordyn Woods And Her Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Share This Special Connection

Discussing her budding relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods is opening up about how the unfortunate losses in their lives brought them closer together. Sitting down with Extra, Woods, 23, shared that her and Towns, 24, have been friends for quite some time and “connected about losing a parent at a very young age.”

The model lost her father, John Woods, in 2017 two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. And the Minnesota Timberwolves player lost his mother, Jacqueline Towns, in April of this year after a long battle with coronavirus.

As the couple announced their relationship on social media, confirming the two were in an item while celebrating Woods’ birthday in Mexico, they both captioned similar messages in the posts.

“I found you, then I found me,” Woods wrote on a recent Instagram post.