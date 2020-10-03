Kanye West Makes California Ballot In Surprising Role

The 2020 presidential election is a month away, and Kanye West has qualified to appear on California’s ballot in a surprising new role, vice president.

Wait, what? Yes, Ye is listed on the state’s mail-in ballots, which are being mailed out, as the American Independent Party’s vice presidential candidate, according to TMZ.

The Party’s presidential candidate is Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra, owner of De La Fuente car dealerships, writes the news outlet.

How can the rapper/producer appear as the presidential candidate for the Birthday Party and the vice presidential candidate for the American Independent Party? TMZ notes that it’s unclear if West agreed to the nomination.

Running under a third party, reportedly confirmed as the Birthday Party, West has qualified to run for president in states including Utah, Colorado, Vermont, and Oklahoma.

A few of his ballot efforts including in New Jersey and Wisconsin were challenged after questionable signatures were discovered on the petition.

West’s running mate is 57-year-old Michelle Tidball.