Here’s Why NeNe Leakes Might Not Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is ready to marry Fox sportscaster Mike Hill on October 10, but her on-again-off-again bestie NeNe Leakes may not be in attendance.

Bailey told Page Six that Leakes’ falling out with Bravo could mean she’ll be a no-show, "Honestly, with everything going on as far as her leaving the show, I wasn't sure how comfortable she'd be attending the wedding knowing she has issues [with Bravo]. You just never know what someone is going through, but she's still more than welcome to come."

The model and reality tv star also added, "Regardless of where NeNe and I are in our relationship, she was good for the show. I'm always going to give her props for that, you can't take away all she's done for the Atlanta franchise."

On September 17, in a video posted to NeNe’s YouTube channel, Leakes said that after "emotional negotiations" she could not reach a deal with Bravo.

She also added, "There's been a lot of emotions on both sides. It's been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard."

On September 29, Leakes slammed executive producer Andy Cohen on Twitter, “No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.” She also called him a “cocaine head” and “racist.”

This is not the first time she has left the series. NeNe left the reality show briefly for season 9 and returned by season 10.

As for Bailey’s wedding plans, she told Page Six, “Instead of focusing on the accessories in my hair or what kind of food we’re going to have, Mike and I have been putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols and we ain’t playin’ around.”

Making sure that they and their guests are protected on their special day, the bride-to-be and her groom are providing everyone with face masks and face shields and if anyone doesn’t want to follow the PPE guidelines, they will be escorted out of the building by security.