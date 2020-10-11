Meghan Markle Recalls ‘Almost Unsurvivable’ Online Abuse

Markle and her husband Prince Harry shared the news with three California high school students on an episode of their podcast Teenager Therapy that aired Saturday (October 10) to commemorate World Mental Health Day, according to NBC News. They discussed a range of issues, including mental health stigma, self-care and online abuse.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Meghan Markle discussed earning the unenviable distinction of being “the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female” in 2019.

In a discussion with hosts Gael, Kayla, and Thomas about the coronavirus pandemic forcing schools to close their doors, Markle noted how it has meant more time online for everyone. Then speaking personally, she added that it can lead people to disconnect, the news outlet notes.

In that moment, she revealed that she was told that in 2019, she was “the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female.” She did not say who shared the information with her, and NBC News was unable to independently confirm it.

“For eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible,” Markle says in the podcast. “I was on maternity leave or with a baby, but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.”

The podcast was recorded during the second week of October in the area of Santa Barbara, where the couple moved after leaving their positions as senior royals, the report says.