Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Pay Back Taxpayer Money For Their U.K. Home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid back around $3 million in renovation costs on Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially repaid $3 million in taxpayer-funded renovation costs on their U.K. home.

In a statement on Monday (Sept. 8), a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed with People that the cost for the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, the U.K. fund set aside for royals that are powered by taxpayers.

"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex," the statement said. "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the Duke and his family.”

The couple first moved into their Windsor cottage in April 2019 before Markle gave birth to their son, Archie.

Another source told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to ensure that there was not a build up of debts as they are on their way to becoming financially independent. 

“It is an important step that they have wanted to take,” says a source close to them. “It is something they have proactively wanted to do since the word go. They have taken the initiative to do so.”

