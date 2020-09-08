Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Pay Back Taxpayer Money For Their U.K. Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially repaid $3 million in taxpayer-funded renovation costs on their U.K. home.

In a statement on Monday (Sept. 8), a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed with People that the cost for the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, the U.K. fund set aside for royals that are powered by taxpayers.

"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex," the statement said. "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the Duke and his family.”

The couple first moved into their Windsor cottage in April 2019 before Markle gave birth to their son, Archie.