‘SNL’ Fly Sketch Mocks VP Debate Between Kamala Harris And Mike Pence

One pesky guest—a fly—stole the show from Mike Pence during the first and only vice presidential debate (October 7) against his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.

And Saturday Night Live could not resist taking a jab at the episode that went viral. But not before Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, and Pence, played by Beck Bennett, discussed Donald Trump’s health amid his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"As you heard from his primary physician, Dr. Handsome Liar, Trump is in peak physical condition," Bennett's Pence said, CNN notes. The two sparred back-and-forth before Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden character made a special appearance.

After hopping into a teleportation machine that accidentally turns him into a fly, Biden appears on Pence’s head during the debate, later welcoming more flies on his head.

Rudolph then uses a fly swatter to hit the fly on Pence’s head, wrapping up the sketch.

Talk about a good laugh!

Watch the SNL VP Fly Debate below: