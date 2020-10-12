‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Drama: Candiace Dillard Pressed Charges Against Monique Samuels

The drama between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels continues on Real Housewives of Potomac. The reality series is currently airing and in an episode that aired last month, Dillard and Samuels were seen getting into a physical altercation. And according to PEOPLE, in a preview of next week’s episode, it appears that 33-year-old Candiace pressed charges against 37-year-old Monique.

Dr. Wendy Osefo tells her husband, "Oh my God! Monique was charged with second-degree assault.” Later in the clip, Candiace says, "I want this prosecuted to the full extent.”



Back in November, police records from the District Court of Montgomery showed that Dillard accused Samuels of second-degree assault over an incident that took place on October 16 while the Real Housewives of Potomac reality show cameras were rolling. However, according to PEOPLE, in December, the court refused to pursue their complaints.

The two popular cast members also had online beef over the summer. On August 9, Dillard was on Instagram Live and talked about an alleged plan to spread a rumor that Monique’s son Chase was not her husband Chris’ child. Dillard said,

"There was a conversation about someone plotting to spread a rumor that Chase was not Chris's [Samuels] baby… That conversation happened. I was there for it. I never contributed to the plot-ation of the conversation. I said that that would never fly, and it should be dropped."

According to Dillard, the conversation included some Housewives and "several other people."

In an exclusive interview with TooFab, Monique said at the time, "It's just disgusting. You know, when we look at the shows and the franchise, we want to be entertained. We don't want to destroy families or even watch other families be destroyed."

Monique also said her friendship with Candiace was finished.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.