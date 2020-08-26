LeBron James Teams With NAACP To Recruit Poll Workers For Election

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
LeBron James’ More Than a Vote campaign announced they will roll out a multimillion-dollar program to recruit poll workers in Black electoral districts for the 2020 election.
According to NBC News, More Than a Vote will team up with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to tackle states where disenfranchisement affects Black voters the most.
RELATED: LeBron James, Trae Young, And More NBA Players Create Voting Rights Group
The program will begin in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Texas. The effort will recruit young people to work as poll workers with the help of paid advertising and a corporate partnership, The New York Times reports.
RELATED: LeBron James Helps Turn Dodger Stadium Into Massive Voting Hub
More Than A Vote recently partnered with Los Angeles and Atlanta to turn sports stadiums into polling places and also worked to help those who were formerly incarcerated to restore their voting rights in Florida.
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
