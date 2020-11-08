Dave Chappelle Slams Trump In ‘SNL’ Monologue

The timing could not have been more perfect as Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live on November 7 after the election was called for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The comedian also hosted SNL the week of the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump won.

Now, four years later, the comedian strolled out on stage with a cigarette in hand, admitting that he was a little nervous to deliver the 2020 post-election monologue.

“Now, Trump is gone. I know a lot of people don’t like him, but I thought the guy was at least an optimist,” Chappelle said in sarcastic praise of the president, and referencing his incendiary support for a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. “I am not as optimistic as he was. I look at it, like, well there’s bad people on both sides.”

Moving into the devastating topic of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chappelle slammed Trump for his racist rhetoric, failure to control the virus, and suggesting cures as the U.S. continues to break records for transmissions.

“He called the coronavirus the ‘kung flu.’ I said, ‘You racist, hilarious son of a b***h, I’m supposed to say that, not you! It’s wrong when you say it,'" Chappelle continues. “He was at a press conference, trying to guess the cure of the coronavirus in front of the whole world. It’s a wild thing to do. ‘What about very powerful light? Directly in the body?This man just suggested that I put sunshine directly in my body? Well, that’s insane.' He went further. ‘Put on some bleach. Some bleach directly in your body.