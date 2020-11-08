Dave Chappelle Slams Trump In ‘SNL’ Monologue

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The timing could not have been more perfect as Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live on November 7 after the election was called for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The comedian also hosted SNL the week of the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump won.
Now, four years later, the comedian strolled out on stage with a cigarette in hand, admitting that he was a little nervous to deliver the 2020 post-election monologue.
“Now, Trump is gone. I know a lot of people don’t like him, but I thought the guy was at least an optimist,” Chappelle said in sarcastic praise of the president, and referencing his incendiary support for a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. “I am not as optimistic as he was. I look at it, like, well there’s bad people on both sides.”
Moving into the devastating topic of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chappelle slammed Trump for his racist rhetoric, failure to control the virus, and suggesting cures as the U.S. continues to break records for transmissions.
“He called the coronavirus the ‘kung flu.’ I said, ‘You racist, hilarious son of a b***h, I’m supposed to say that, not you! It’s wrong when you say it,'" Chappelle continues. “He was at a press conference, trying to guess the cure of the coronavirus in front of the whole world. It’s a wild thing to do. ‘What about very powerful light? Directly in the body?This man just suggested that I put sunshine directly in my body? Well, that’s insane.' He went further. ‘Put on some bleach. Some bleach directly in your body.
Wrapping up the lengthy monologue, Chappelle also scolded his audience for being too woke and ended his monologue by recommending his presumably left-leaning audience to learn both forgiveness and reconciliation despite the terrorizing four years leading up to the polarizing election.
“I would implore everybody who’s celebrating today remember, it’s good to be a humble winner,” he said.
Leaving his audience with what sounded like neighborly advice, the comedian assured viewers that he is feeling what others feel.
“Everyone knows how that feels. But here’s the difference between me and you. You guys hate each other for it. And I don’t hate anybody. I just hate that feeling. That’s what I fight through,” he said. “That’s what I suggest you fight through. You got to find a way to live your life. Got to find a way to forgive each other. Got to find a way to find joy in your existence in spite of that feeling.”
Watch Dave Chappelle’s SNL monologue below:
(Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
