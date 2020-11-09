Tia Mowry Says They Weren’t Paid Fairly On ‘Sister, Sister’

Sister, Sister, which starred twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, aired from 1994 to 1999. The show was a huge hit but Tia Mowry recently opened up about how she and her sister were being paid less even though they were the stars of the show.

On the latest episode of her web series Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, the 42-year-old said, "I remember once the show became a hit, it's very normal for you to ask for a raise. That's what happens, right? People get raises."



She continued,”But it was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts' that weren't of diversity. And that was frustrating, bery, very frustrating."



Mowry also added, "It was very evident to me when I would walk on sets and see how certain stars or actors would be treated who weren't of ethnicity -- better dressing room, better trailer. Now I'm like, more aware what that was, which is a budget, but back then I didn't know what a budget was. It was so clear how you would see one show that didn't have a diverse cast that just had a bigger budget so everything just seemed bigger and better."



Watch the clip below: