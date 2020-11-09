Tia Mowry Says They Weren’t Paid Fairly On ‘Sister, Sister’

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Sister, Sister, which starred twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, aired from 1994 to 1999. The show was a huge hit but Tia Mowry recently opened up about how she and her sister were being paid less even though they were the stars of the show.
On the latest episode of her web series Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, the 42-year-old said, "I remember once the show became a hit, it's very normal for you to ask for a raise. That's what happens, right? People get raises."
She continued,”But it was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts' that weren't of diversity. And that was frustrating, bery, very frustrating."
Mowry also added, "It was very evident to me when I would walk on sets and see how certain stars or actors would be treated who weren't of ethnicity -- better dressing room, better trailer. Now I'm like, more aware what that was, which is a budget, but back then I didn't know what a budget was. It was so clear how you would see one show that didn't have a diverse cast that just had a bigger budget so everything just seemed bigger and better."
Watch the clip below:
That wasn’t the only racist incident the sisters experienced on the hit show.
Back in September, Tia got emotional while on Entertainment Tonight's Unfiltered when revealing they were told they couldn't be on the cover of a teen magazine because they were Black.
Tia said, "The show was extremely popular. We were beating -- like in the ratings -- 'Friends' around that time. My sister [Tamera] and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular magazine at the time. It was a teenage magazine. We were told that we couldn't be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell."
Tia Mowry never revealed the magazine.
