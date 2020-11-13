Watch The Trailer For The Highly Anticipated ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

During the COVID-19 quarantine, fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got a taste of the show’s reunion virtually, however, the cast has officially reunited in-person for an HBO Max special.

A trailer of the reunion dropped, which features the entire cast with the exception of James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. Avery passed away in 2013 at 68 years old reportedly due to complications from heart surgery. In addition, Janet Hubert, known as the original Aunt Viv, makes an appearance.

Hubert, who was the first of two actors to play family matriarch Vivian Banks on the sitcom, famously had a falling out with Smith as well as other members of the cast. In fact, she's been known to go off on social media with allegations about the superstar. Smith has stayed mum about Hubert's claims over the years, but it seems he managed to reconcile with his former TV auntie.

Watch the trailer below, which is full of laughs, jokes and reminiscing on one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time: