Halle Berry And Boyfriend Van Hunt Had A No-Pants Valentine’s Day

Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt enjoyed a pants-free Valentine’s Day, and shared their joy on social media.

On Sunday (February 14), the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress posted a video of herself dancing topless in high-wasted heart-print underwear, while her musician boo modeled plain black boxer briefs.

“You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨ #valentinesdayweekend,” Berry captioned the video, which featured Hunt’s song “Being a Girl.”

Later on V-Day, the pair also sported matching onesies covered in the same heart print as Berry’s underwear. “To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” she captioned the pic. “#vdayphotodump.”

She added: “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”