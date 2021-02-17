Keke Palmer And Daniel Kaluuya To Star In New Jordan Peele Movie

Get ready … a new Jordan Peele film is on the way!

The leads for the director and writers new movie will be actress and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor Daniel Kaluuya, who is celebrated for his starring role in Peele’s Oscar-winning movie Get Out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details for the upcoming project are not known but Peele has written the script and will be directing and producing the fim.

Universal Pictures will release the film on July 22, 2022.

Peele’s first two critically aclaimmed films Get Out (2017) and Us (2019) both grossed more than $500 million worldwide, Deadline reports. Peele also took home an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay for the film that was also nominated for Best Picture.

The new film will be Palmer’s biggest role yet after co-starring in Hustlers with Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez.

Kaluuya is currently garnering the attention of movie buffs after portraying Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He has earned Golden Globe and SAG nominations for his performances.