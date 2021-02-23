Trending:

Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For ‘Insensitive’ Lyrics Referencing Kobe’s Death

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The widow is responding to the rapper’s leaked lyrics from his unreleased song “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Vanessa Bryant has caught wind about rapper Meek Mill’s latest song that thoughtlessly references her husband’s tragic helicopter crash. 

Lyrics to the rapper’s new unreleased song, that is reportedly titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” were released on Wednesday (Feb. 17), E! Online reports. A few lines in the track appear to discuss the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others last year. 

On Monday night (Feb. 22), Vanessa slammed Mill on her Instagram story, saying that his line about Kobe and his horrific passing was inexcusable. 

“Dear Meek Mill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” Vanessa wrote on IG. “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.” 

Following Vanessa’s message, the rapper headed to his Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday (Feb. 23),  to share that he had the opportunity to speak with the mother and widow about the incident. He also asked the public to move on from the incident. 

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public,” Mill tweeted, stating that he will not respond publicly for a viral moment. “If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

