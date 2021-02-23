Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For ‘Insensitive’ Lyrics Referencing Kobe’s Death

Vanessa Bryant has caught wind about rapper Meek Mill’s latest song that thoughtlessly references her husband’s tragic helicopter crash.

Lyrics to the rapper’s new unreleased song, that is reportedly titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” were released on Wednesday (Feb. 17), E! Online reports. A few lines in the track appear to discuss the crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others last year.

On Monday night (Feb. 22), Vanessa slammed Mill on her Instagram story, saying that his line about Kobe and his horrific passing was inexcusable.

“Dear Meek Mill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” Vanessa wrote on IG. “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos To Honor Kobe And Gianna