Trending:

Porsha Williams Rips Into Kenya Moore For Saying She Slept With A Stripper

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18021 -- Pictured in this screen grab: Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Porsha Williams Rips Into Kenya Moore For Saying She Slept With A Stripper

A man, who goes by the name of Bolo, is at the center of the controversy.

Published Yesterday

The latest drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is who slept with a stripper named Bolo. 

In case you missed it, during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, Bolo the stripper was a huge sensation. So much so, Kandi Burruss asked for the cameras to be turned off so they could have some “fun.” Kenya  Moore, who called Bolo “community d**k,” is now claiming that Porsha Williams had sex with the stripper, which she denies.

Moore also said she heard  “sex noises” at 6 a.m from Williams’ room.

Porsha held nothing back laying into Kenya during Bravo’s after show, "I would not have such a smooth forehead and a round ass if I was as miserable as Kenya, and that is why she has lumps. That is why her mouth is twisted, and you can drive the bus we were on on through the dents in her butt and in her face.”

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Drama: Candiace Dillard Pressed Charges Against Monique Samuels

She also claimed Moore has been trying to get a rise out of her all season, "In the past, I’ve given her the power, I’ve given her the energy, I’ve decided to engage, and there’s nothing but negativity there.”

Williams continued, "So I think by that time, she was like, ‘Oh, this will be the thing that I’ll be able to get her to react,’ or maybe just even get me to engage. Because, honestly, I had not really engaged with her."

Watch all the shade below:

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs