Claudia Jordan Responds To Allegations She Played A Role In Gary Owen's Divorce

Gary Owen and his wife Kenya Duke announced over the weekend that they're splitting after 18 years of marriage. No reason was given for the demise of the couple's nearly two decade long elationship, which TMZ first reported after Duke filed for divorce. Naturally, there has been speculation that infidelity is the at the root of the breakup.

On Monday, former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan found herself in the middle of all the mess when one of her followers asked if she had something to do with the couple's split:

