Claudia Jordan Responds To Allegations She Played A Role In Gary Owen's Divorce

Gary Owen and his wife Kenya Duke announced over the weekend that they're splitting after 18 years of marriage. No reason was given for the demise of the couple's nearly two decade long elationship, which TMZ first reported after Duke filed for divorce. Naturally, there has been speculation that infidelity is the at the root of the breakup.
On Monday, former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan found herself in the middle of all the mess when one of her followers asked if she had something to do with the couple's split:
Jordan responded to the question:
She also posted a couple of cryptic messages that seem related to the drama:
Later in the day, Jordan took to Instagram Live, which was captured by the Jasmine Brand, where she admitted that she and Owen have been friends for about 20 years and "the fact that I am being dragged into this is stupid and just not true."
Jordan acknowledges that Duke is the one that pulled her into this drama and she is none too happy about it saying, she "has reached out to friends of Kenya so we can talk women-towoman and not play this out in front of everybody, but I also feel like i want to keep it 100 with my peoples and tell the facts."
She denies ever being a mistress now or ever and that she doesn't have any friends who have admitted to having an affair with Owen.
"I have nothing to do with whatever is the reason for their divorce...sometimes people just break up."
Owen and Duke were married in 2003 and share two children.
(Photos by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images & by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
