Kenya Moore Receives Backlash For Native American Halloween Costume

Moore claimed she was dressed as a “warrior princess,” which included an elaborate headpiece and a fringed dress.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is receiving backlash for a Native American costume she wore for a Halloween episode, which aired on Sunday.

The 50-year-old’s own castmates slammed her.

Drew Sidora said during the episode, “Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girl’s trip…it seems like I’m the only one who sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

Porsha Williams also added, “She is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren’t doing that no more. I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add wack to the list.”

Moore was also hit hard on social media. She eventually responded by saying she is part Native American, tweeting, “Also part of my heritage #RHOA.”