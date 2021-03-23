Trending:

Kenya Moore Receives Backlash For Native American Halloween Costume

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18045 -- Pictured in this screen grab: Kenya Moore -- (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Kenya Moore Receives Backlash For Native American Halloween Costume

Her castmates did not approve of her get-up.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is receiving backlash for a Native American costume she wore for a Halloween episode, which aired on Sunday.

Moore claimed she was dressed as a “warrior princess,” which included an elaborate headpiece and a fringed dress. 

See below:

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Drama: Candiace Dillard Pressed Charges Against Monique Samuels

The 50-year-old’s own castmates slammed her. 

Drew Sidora said during the episode, “Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girl’s trip…it seems like I’m the only one who sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

Porsha Williams also added, “She is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren’t doing that no more. I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add wack to the list.”

Moore was also hit hard on social media. She eventually responded by saying she is part Native American, tweeting, “Also part of my heritage #RHOA.”

Kenya Moore hasn’t made any additional comments on the controversy.

(Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs