Jordyn Woods' Mother Addresses Rumors That Her Daughter Is Engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns

A massive rock on Jordyn Woods’ finger had social media buzzing that she was engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns. Woods’ mother, who is also her manager, is setting the record straight.
Elizabeth Woods told TMZ the ring seen in Instagram photos is just some flashy bling, and she is not engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns.
See the rock in question below:
RELATED: Date Night!: Jordyn Woods And Karl Anthony Towns Twin In $3K Air Jordans For A Couple's Trip To The Aquarium
Woods and Towns have been shutting down several rumors recently. Just last week, they both addressed reports that Towns was cheating on the model.
Woods tweeted March 18, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it.”
Towns wrote on Twitter, “So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else.”
The model and Minnesota Timberwolves player went public with their relationship in Sept. 2020.
(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
COMMENTS