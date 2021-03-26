Trending:

Jordyn Woods' Mother Addresses Rumors That Her Daughter Is Engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Jordyn Woods visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on December 11, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

A ring on her finger had people talking.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

A massive rock on  Jordyn Woods’ finger had social media buzzing that she was engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns.  Woods’ mother, who is also her manager, is setting the record straight.

Elizabeth Woods told TMZ the ring seen in Instagram photos is just some flashy bling, and she is not engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns.

See the rock in question below:

Woods and Towns have been shutting down several rumors recently. Just last week, they both addressed reports that Towns was cheating  on the model. 

Woods tweeted March 18, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it.” 

Towns wrote on Twitter, “So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else.” 

The model and Minnesota Timberwolves player went public with their relationship in Sept. 2020. 

 

(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

