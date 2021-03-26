Snoop Dogg Turns Into Buzz Lightyear For Granddaughter’s 2nd Birthday

Snoop Dogg went all out for his granddaughter’s second birthday party!
For Cordoba’s special day her grandpa Snoop dressed up as Buzz Lightyear from the Pixar animated-film Toy Story. The rapper headed to his Instagram on Wednesday (March 24) to share a picture of himself in an inflatable costume.
“Grandpa buzz light,” the grandfather of six grandchildren captioned in his post.
Snoop shared several other photos of the Toy Story-themed evening including an image with little Cordoba, who wore a hot pink fur coat and a white graphic tee with the eiffel tower on it.
“Buzz light for my granddaughter’s. 2nd. C. Day 🥰💯😘😘,” he wrote in another post featuring his granddaughter, Cordoba.
An additional post showed the family singing Happy Birthday to the tot.
