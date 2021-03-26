Trending:

Snoop Dogg Turns Into Buzz Lightyear For Granddaughter’s 2nd Birthday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Snoop Dogg performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest - Night 2 at American Airlines Arena on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Snoop Dogg Turns Into Buzz Lightyear For Granddaughter’s 2nd Birthday

“Grandpa buzz light,” the rapper captioned on his post.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Snoop Dogg went all out for his granddaughter’s second birthday party!

For Cordoba’s special day her grandpa Snoop dressed up as Buzz Lightyear from the Pixar animated-film Toy Story. The rapper headed to his Instagram on Wednesday (March 24) to share a picture of himself in an inflatable costume. 

“Grandpa buzz light,” the grandfather of six grandchildren captioned in his post.

Snoop shared several other photos of the Toy Story-themed evening including an image with little Cordoba, who wore a hot pink fur coat and a white graphic tee with the eiffel tower on it.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Takes Grandson Zion To Classic Car Meet Up In West Hollywood

“Buzz light for my granddaughter’s. 2nd. C. Day 🥰💯😘😘,” he wrote in another post featuring his granddaughter, Cordoba.

An additional post showed the family singing Happy Birthday to the tot.

See below:

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs