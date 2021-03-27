LeBron James Calls Out Voter Suppression During NAACP Image Awards Speech

LeBron James was awarded with the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night (March 27).

During his speech, the Los Angeles Lakers star and activist sat with his injured foot as he thanked everyone who helped him receive the honor and spent a good portion of it highlighting the ongoing efforts by many to suppress the Black vote and his "More Than a Vote" initiative.

“There’s a lot of voter suppression going on in the Black community where they’re trying to take away our right to vote, take away our right to be heard and take away anything we can do to continue to make change,” James said during his virtual reception of the President’s Award.

