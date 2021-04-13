DMX’s Fiancée Gets Tattoo To Commemorate His Death

DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, will forever have the rapper’s memory with her and got a special tattoo to honor him.

People reports that Lindstrom, the mother of X’s 15th child, Exodus, 4, tapped Black Ink Crew star and famous tattoo artist Krystal Kills for the custom tattoo on Friday night (April 9).

The ink is written on her forearm and reads “Dog Love” with a large X, which is also the name of a song released by the rapper in 2006. DMX was widely known as a hard-hitting rapper.

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable. 🙏🏽 I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it,” Kills captioned in an Instagram post that showed off the tattoo.

