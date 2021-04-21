INTERVIEW: Actor Omar J. Dorsey Talks Black Men's Health, COVID-19 Vaccine, And What It Takes To Be A True Sneakerhead

Certain actors have a presence about them. It doesn't matter how many lines they have or scenes they appear in; they bring something unique to the screen.

Omar J. Dorsey is such an actor. In fact, he's an actor's actor. With credits such as The Blind Side, Selma, Django: Unchained, Ray Donovan, When They See Us, and Harriet, Dorsey is one of the premier Black actors on the scene today. But his signature role in Ava Duvernay's critically acclaimed drama Queen Sugar on OWN, (now on hiatus until the fall) where he plays Hollywood Desonier, is a fan-favorite.

BET.com spoke with Dorsey about playing James Cleveland in Genius: Aretha, Black men's mental health, speaking to up-and-coming actors, being a sneakerhead, and the pressure of playing revered characters.

BET.com: Omar, you did a masterful job of channeling the spirit of James Cleveland in the Genius: Aretha series. What was it like preparing for the role?

Omar J. Dorsey: You know, it's crazy. I think I've been prepping for that role for like two or three years in my mind since I saw Amazing Grace. Being a child of a pastor, we listened to James Cleveland all the time. So I'm watching Amazing Grace, and Nick Ashe, who plays my nephew Micah on Queen Sugar, saw it and said to me, "I think you'd be a great James Cleveland." That was like two or three years ago. I saw Cynthia Erivo was playing Aretha, and I asked her, "Who y’all got playing James Cleveland?" She said, "They got somebody, but I'm a tell them about you." That was three or four months before Neema Barnette, my Fairy Godmother, who was directing one of the episodes, called me to play the role. At the time, I was going through a lot with my brother, who was really sick. But I took it as a sign that I needed to step into those shoes. I watched Amazing Grace so many times that I knew all of James Cleveland's mannerisms. I would tell the director Anthony Hemingway how James Cleveland would stand and dab his sweat. I'm glad it came across in the right way.

BET.com: This season, Queen Sugar explores some of the major events of 2020, from the global pandemic to all the protests against racial injustice. Hollywood is grieving his mother's loss and going through it with Vi (Tina Lifford plays Violet Bordelon). In one scene, Hollywood is seen setting up an online support group for the brothers to relaunch his business, The Spot. Why is it important for Black men to seek help for our issues?

Omar J. Dorsey: My father's generation, so many of those Black men, held so much inside. They thought they had to be these strong leaders, where you never saw them sweat. But that stuff will break you down if you don't have anyone to share your issues with. It's a blessing now to see my father, who's a Vietnam vet, have a support group with other vets on Skype to exchange ideas and say whatever is on their minds. I'm blessed to have friends to lean on because Black men go through so much trauma. I'm so glad that Ava and Anthony Sparks allowed Hollywood to be a conduit for that discussion to happen.