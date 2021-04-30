Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Assault Charges In Sexual Assault Case

Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty to first-degree assault charges on Wednesday (April 28).
Black was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room and faces a 10-year suspended prison sentence, according to the Associated Press.
The rapper was originally charged with rape but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault at the Florence County courthouse. Black will not have to go to prison on the assault charge under the condition that he completes 18 months of probation, media outlets reported.
Black apologized to the victim in court. “I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward,” he said.
Later on his Twitter feed, Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, posted that the victim just wanted to get the case over with, and “I ain’t have to come off no money."
In 2016, Black was accused of assaulting a teenage girl when he was in Florence for a performance. The victim said the rapper attacked her at a hotel room after the show, biting her on the neck and breast and continuing even after she told him to stop, authorities reported.
The high school student reported the attack to a school nurse who called the police, investigators said.
Black previously had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store but was pardoned by former President Trump towards the end of his term.
Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images
