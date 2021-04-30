Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Assault Charges In Sexual Assault Case

Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty to first-degree assault charges on Wednesday (April 28).

Black was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room and faces a 10-year suspended prison sentence, according to the Associated Press.

The rapper was originally charged with rape but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault at the Florence County courthouse. Black will not have to go to prison on the assault charge under the condition that he completes 18 months of probation, media outlets reported.

Black apologized to the victim in court. “I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward,” he said.

Later on his Twitter feed, Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, posted that the victim just wanted to get the case over with, and “I ain’t have to come off no money."