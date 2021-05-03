‘RHOA Reunion: Kandi Burruss And Porsha Williams Share The Status Of Their Friendship

Part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion on Sunday (May 2) and it appears that it might have mended a friendship that has had its fair share of ups and downs.

Castmates Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams opened up about the current status of their friendship. A video montage of the pair was shown during the reunion that looked back on the ladies' seasons together. The ladies also confirmed that they are still following each other on social media, People reports.

Host Andy Cohen asked Burruss why she decided to “bury the hatchet with Porsha.”

“I guess like, this year, it just seemed like, you know, it was headed in a much better direction. We were having a lot more fun together, around each other,” she said. “And then when we were at Cynthia's event and she was showing support to DonJuan as well, I was like, ‘Okay, now this is really a different situation.’”

RELATED: 'RHOA’ Reunion: Drew Sidora Confronts Her Husband About His Tampa Trip