‘RHOA Reunion: Kandi Burruss And Porsha Williams Share The Status Of Their Friendship

Part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion on Sunday (May 2) and it appears that it might have mended a friendship that has had its fair share of ups and downs.
Castmates Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams opened up about the current status of their friendship. A video montage of the pair was shown during the reunion that looked back on the ladies' seasons together. The ladies also confirmed that they are still following each other on social media, People reports.
Host Andy Cohen asked Burruss why she decided to “bury the hatchet with Porsha.”
“I guess like, this year, it just seemed like, you know, it was headed in a much better direction. We were having a lot more fun together, around each other,” she said. “And then when we were at Cynthia's event and she was showing support to DonJuan as well, I was like, ‘Okay, now this is really a different situation.’”
Porsha also chimed giving her opinion on their relationship.
“I just think that when we shook ... we meant it,” said Porsha. “Even when Kandi and I have issues outside of the group, we'll talk about it over text, and deal with it. And we deal with it and we leave it there.”
Despite that, Kandi spoke to People in an interview on the Every Day podcast on April 22, after the reunion concluded filming, and shared that she wasn’t 100% sure her relationship with Porsha stood.
“I have no idea ... we were doing okay. And then obviously the whole dungeon conversation at the reunion was a little weird [and] awkward, but it seemed cool,” she said, saying that “at the end of the day [she doesn’t] “really have a problem with [Porsha]”.
Part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.
