'RHOA’ Reunion: Drew Sidora Confronts Her Husband About His Tampa Trip

Part one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion highlighted a hot topic that had fans itching for the conversation.

Season 13 cast member Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman, joined host Andy Cohen to discuss Pittman’s three-day trip to Tampa. The founder and CEO of My Mind Music, had the internet buzzing when he randomly announced that he would be taking a last-minute solo trip to Florida during one episode, Bravo reports.

In case you missed it, the couple celebrated their six-year anniversary dinner, during another RHOA episode which is when Drew confronted Ralph about his last minute getaway that he took without talking to her first.

Fast forward to the RHOA reunion and everyone has questions about the event and according to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, the Bravo network received “a tremendous amount” of questions about what happened in Tampa.

