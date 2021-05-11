Donald Glover Says The Fear Of Cancel Culture Has Led To ‘Boring Stuff’ In TV And Film

Donald Glover turned to Twitter to express his thoughts about “cancel culture” in the film and television industry.
In an early morning twitter thread on Tuesday, Glover said he noticed a discussion about “how tired” people were of “reviewing boring stuff” in the television and film industry.
"We're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes because people are afraid of getting canceled," Glover said. "So they feel like they “can only experiment [with] aesthetic,” while some “know they’re not that good.”
RELATED: Donald Glover Gets Dragged On Social Media After His Non-Black Girlfriend Is Exposed
In February, it was announced that Glover would be collaborating with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a new take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith as an Amazon series. Glover and his brother Stephen also signed overall deals with the streaming service in that same month, Yahoo Entertainment reported.
Fans are still waiting for “some of the best television ever made” from Glover. It was last November that he took to Twitter to tease the upcoming third and fourth seasons of Atlanta. No word yet when the new seasons begin.
(Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
COMMENTS