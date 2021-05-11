Donald Glover Says The Fear Of Cancel Culture Has Led To ‘Boring Stuff’ In TV And Film

Donald Glover turned to Twitter to express his thoughts about “cancel culture” in the film and television industry.

In an early morning twitter thread on Tuesday, Glover said he noticed a discussion about “how tired” people were of “reviewing boring stuff” in the television and film industry.

"We're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes because people are afraid of getting canceled," Glover said. "So they feel like they “can only experiment [with] aesthetic,” while some “know they’re not that good.”