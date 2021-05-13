Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s New House Has A “Tree of Life” For Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have moved into their brand new home and gave a brief house tour to their fans during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday (May 12).

Teigen, 35, was seen in the kitchen giving a cooking tutorial on how to cook her red lentil soup recipe from the forthcoming third edition of her Cravings cookbook series, according to People. Legend, 42, soon took over the camera and gave a more immersive tour of the family Beverly Hills mansion.

Eventually, stopping by a large tree located in the center of their home, Teigen confirmed that the ‘“tree of life” was placed in their home to honor their late son Jack, whom she lost while she was 20 weeks pregnant last September.

“It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone,” Teigen told People in an interview, sharing that the tree is also a way for her children Miles, 2, and Luna, 5, to remember their little brother. “This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree.”

To keep the memory of her late son Jack with her at all times, Teigen got a tattoo to remember him on Halloween last year.