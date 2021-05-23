Lil Nas X Jokes About ‘Saturday Night Live’ Wardrobe Malfunction

Lil Nas X had the internet buzzing on Saturday (May 22) during his special appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Performing his latest hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” the artist caused quite a stir on stage when a wardrobe malfunction went viral. His performance of the sexually suggestive hit came complete with a stripper pole and a leather outfit.

Surrounded by back up dancers, Lil Nas X grabbed the stripper pole as he hit a dance move, touching the ground, but his pants split as he made his way back up. Visibly startled, Nas X covered the rip with his hands and effortlessly made his way through the rest of the routine.

Following his performance the Grammy Award-winning artist took to his Twitter account to make joke about the incident.