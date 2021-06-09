Hallelujer! Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out Of Retirement For New Film

Tyler Perry is bringing his beloved character Madea out of retirement for a brand new movie event. Perry will dust off his wig for the 12th installment of his movie franchise, called A Madea Homecoming. The film will premiere on Netflix.

The new film continues the multi-hyphenate media mogul’s collaboration with the streaming giant after last year’s release of A Fall From Grace, which was seen by 39 million households in its first month.

Perry will direct and write with Will Areu and Mark Swinton producing. Perry will also EP along with Michelle Sneed.

No plot details have yet been revealed. Perry previously said that Madea would be making her final appearance in the 2019 Lionsgate feature A Madea Family Funeral, which made $75 million at the global box office.

Madea will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and released on Netflix in 2022.

Perry’s films, including 11 in the Madea franchise, have collectively grossed over $1 billion at the North American box office.