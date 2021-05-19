Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade On How Their New Children’s Book Makes 'Shade' A Superpower

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s new children’s book Shady Baby dropped this week and it’s inspired by their 2-year-old baby girl Kaavia James.

In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Wade explained how Kaavia’s hilarious facial expressions made them realize there is a story, “It was very clear when she came into the world, and we all thought it was a little weird, having a baby so young to be able to get facial expressions and using their eyes. But then we realized where it came from: It was a reaction to other people."

Kaavia’s facial expressions are so popular, she has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Shady Baby follows a young child, who after a long morning of being “fabulous” heads to the park for a relaxing play session. There, she sees some “not so-nice” kids picking on others and takes it upon herself to teach them how to be nice.



The book also "turns shade into your superpower.”

Union explained, "Shade is just acknowledging something bad is happening or something not so great is happening, and when a little Black girl can help lead those corrections and use her voice, let's do that.

This is not Union's first children's book. The actress wrote Welcome to the Party, a "festive and universal love letter from parents to little ones" which was published in May 2020 by HarperCollins.



Pick up Shady Baby today.