Jaden Smith Donates Mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Hey Humans’ Personal Care Products To Skid Row Community Members

Jaden Smith and his mom Jada Pinkett Smith are giving back to the community living on Skid Row.

Launching a special initiative under her personal care brand Hey Humans, the mother-son duo will make monthly donations of the product to The ReFresh Spot, which provides those living in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Skid Row 24-hour access to showers, restrooms, laundry services, phone charging stations, and more, PEOPLE reports.

Hey Humans, which is currently available at Target, offers toothpaste, body wash, body lotion, and natural deodorant.

"I'm so pleased to be a part of bringing together Hey Humans and the Refresh Spot, which helps so many residents of Skid Row find comfort in their day-to-day challenges," Jaden told PEOPLE in an interiew.

He continues, "Helping support my mom and her vision while providing dignity and self-confidence through personal hygiene is what this partnership is all about."

In an Instagram clip uploaded on Hey Humans official page, Smith sits down with The ReFresh Spot program manager Evans Clark to discuss the impact the initiative will have on the community.