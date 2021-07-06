Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Kisses Her Mother’s Baby Bump

In the black-and-white video shared on Sunday (July 4), Kulture Kiari — who turns 3 on Saturday, July 10— tells her mom that she wants to kiss the baby, pointing at the baby bump. "My baby is cute," Kulture says with excitement after laying a kiss on her mom's belly.

Cardi B 's daughter is excited about the arrival of her sister, as seen on a video shared via Instagram over the holiday weekend.

One of the most talked-about moments during the 2021 BET Awards was Cardi's pregnancy reveal during a performance with the Migos. This would be her second child with Migos' own, Offset.

The 28-year-old star hopped on stage in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, with an exposed panel to show off her baby bump, performing “Type S***” with Migos, a track that appears on their Culture 3 album.

On June 28, Cardi shared an Instagram post of Kulture and herself. Cardi shared her certainties of knowing Kulture will be a great role model to her younger sister and that she will be filled with love, relating it to how she is with her younger sister, Hennesy.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny,” Cardi wrote in the caption. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

