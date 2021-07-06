Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Kisses Her Mother’s Baby Bump

Cardi B's daughter is excited about the arrival of her sister, as seen on a video shared via Instagram over the holiday weekend.
In the black-and-white video shared on Sunday (July 4), Kulture Kiari — who turns 3 on Saturday, July 10— tells her mom that she wants to kiss the baby, pointing at the baby bump. "My baby is cute," Kulture says with excitement after laying a kiss on her mom's belly.
One of the most talked-about moments during the 2021 BET Awards was Cardi's pregnancy reveal during a performance with the Migos. This would be her second child with Migos' own, Offset.
The 28-year-old star hopped on stage in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, with an exposed panel to show off her baby bump, performing “Type S***” with Migos, a track that appears on their Culture 3 album.
On June 28, Cardi shared an Instagram post of Kulture and herself. Cardi shared her certainties of knowing Kulture will be a great role model to her younger sister and that she will be filled with love, relating it to how she is with her younger sister, Hennesy.
“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny,” Cardi wrote in the caption. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”
Cardi and Offset welcomed Kulture Kiari to the world on July 10, 2018. Her first name comes from Migos' 2017 album Culture, and her middle name is Offset's first name.
The couple privately married in 2017. Despite some rough patches, the two are still together and continuing to add to their family.
“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy,” Cardi shared in another Instagram post. “But we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”
