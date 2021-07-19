Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher Are Officially Married

Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan and WNBA coach Derek Fisher have finally tied the knot.

After postponing their wedding for over a year due to the pandemic, Govan and Fisher tied the knot on Saturday (July 17) at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California. The couple got engaged in April 2018 after dating for three years and planned their wedding for April 2020, before they were forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govan told People, "There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are."

People reports that Govan wore a figure-hugging wedding gown by Monique Lhuillier, with lace panels and beading around the waist. Govan’s brother Eric Govan officiated the ceremony, which took place in front of a Malibu mountainscape. Govan and Fisher’s children from their previous relationships (Gowan is a mother of two and Fisher is a father of four) took part in the ceremony.

Govan told People, "For Derek and me, our wedding has been about unity and a blending of families. After the pandemic, we realized how important family really is. We could have easily eloped or filled out the paperwork and gotten it over with. But sharing this moment and event with those closest to us took priority over taking the easy route. We kept our guest list limited to those closest to us."

Both Govan and Fisher have been previously married. Govan was married to former LA Lakers player Matt Barnes from 2013 to 2016. Derek Fisher and his ex-wife, Candace Fisher, were married from 2005 to 2016.

"For both of us, this is our second marriage. The most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship. The trials and tribulations we've experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today. From the start, we've been very honest about our expectations from our friendship to marriage," Govan said.