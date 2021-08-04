R. Kelly Says He's Broke Ahead of Jury Selection For Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly's lawyers revealed in a Tuesday Brooklyn federal court hearing that the singer is struggling financially.

According to Page Six, his lawyer, Devereaux Cannick, told Judge Ann Donnelly, ​​"His finances are depleted," and asked the court for daily copies of the transcripts, as he can't afford them.

Cannick also said his client "gained weight since he's been incarcerated". "We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial," Cannick said. "We're trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?"

Judge Donnelly responded, "I'm not taking his size."

On Tuesday, the court also ruled that prosecutors will be granted the opportunity to present evidence proving the Grammy winner had "sexual contact" with singer Aaliyah —when she was as young as 13—before the two were married in 1994.

The new development comes after the Chicago native, and his legal team finally admitted to the relationship. Aaliyah died in a 2001 plane crash.

Kelly, 54, is charged with contracting employees — from managers to bodyguards — to find young women and girls for him to have sex with, even at concerts and other venues. The ​​multi platinum-selling R&B singer was arrested in Chicago in 2019 by the NYPD and federal agents and has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since late June that year.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement, and sex trafficking.

"He is tired of hearing allegations," Cannick told the Post outside the courthouse. "He knows the truth, and I think it's very frustrating for him to hear these allegations and know the truth is out there, and he just wants it to unfold.

"He believes that when folks are under oath and being examined, we would be able to get to the truth," Cannick said.

He now faces charges in multiple cities. The trial begins Monday with jury selection.