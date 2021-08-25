Trending:

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi With School Bus All To Herself

The rapper and Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting their second child together.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 25, 2021 / 12:40 PM

Written by BET Staff

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is currently obsessed with school buses, and a sweet surprise made her dreams come true.  

On Tuesday (Aug. 24), Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share photos of the 3-year-old overwhelmed with joy to see a bright yellow school bus outside her family home. 

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," the 24-year-old captioned the moment. 

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott

Stormi can be seen walking through the aisle of the bus, People reports. 

The reality star and beauty mogul also posted a candid photo slide of her daughter, captioning the post "favorite girl" with a blue heart emoji.

While it’s unclear if Jenner and Scott are back together after splitting back in Oct. 2019 after two years of dating, BET recently reported that they are expecting their second child together.

Jenner has yet to confirm the news.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

