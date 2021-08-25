Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi With School Bus All To Herself

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is currently obsessed with school buses, and a sweet surprise made her dreams come true.

On Tuesday (Aug. 24), Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share photos of the 3-year-old overwhelmed with joy to see a bright yellow school bus outside her family home.

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," the 24-year-old captioned the moment.

Stormi can be seen walking through the aisle of the bus, People reports.

The reality star and beauty mogul also posted a candid photo slide of her daughter, captioning the post "favorite girl" with a blue heart emoji.