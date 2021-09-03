NeNe Leakes Beautifully Celebrates Gregg In Her First Instagram Posts Since His Death

Gregg Leakes, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, died from colon cancer at 66 years old on Sept. 1. NeNe Leakes is now honoring her late husband.
In her first Instagram post since his death, Leakes posted a beautiful video of her dancing with Gregg. She captioned the video with broken hearts emojis.
In the early morning of Sept. 3, Leakes posted another clip of her and Gregg listening to live music and sharing some laughs. She captioned the video with, “I just can’t.”
In June, NeNe announced on Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand that Gregg, who was diagnosed in 2018 with stage three colon cancer, was recovering in the hospital after surgery.
NeNe and Gregg married in 1997 but divorced in 2011. They remarried in 2013 and share one son, 22-year-old Brentt.
Our thoughts are with NeNe and her family at this difficult time.
