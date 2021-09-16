'Twenties' Season 2: Lena Waithe's Breakout Hit Returns, B. Scott Hosted Aftershow

Lena Waithe’s comedy series Twenties is back!

Season two of the series will debut on Wednesday (Oct. 13) on BET and BET Her.

Twenties centers on Hattie, a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, played by Jonica T. Gibbs (Good Trouble) and her two straight best friends, Marie played by Christina Elmore (Insecure) and Nia played by Gabrielle Graham (Possessor), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles, according to an official press release from BET.

The season two premiere episode titled “One Night Only?” will follow Hattie as she juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Sophina Brown). Nia is also starting her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck, played by Jevon McFerrin.

Debuting directly after the season 2 premiere, watch the Twenties After Show With B.Scott with host and executive producer B. Scott. Waithe also serves as executive producer along with Rishi Rajani, with Rocio Melara overseeing for their Hillman Grad Productions banner; B. Scott under their Ahoskie Productions banner; Sergio Alfaro, Michael Weinberg, Fernita Wynn, Ray Giuliani for Invent TV; producer Alberlynne “Abby” Woods; consultant Rachel Miskowiec.

In the debut after-show episode, B. Scott will sit down with Waithe and Gibbs to talk about where the new season is headed and what fans can expect.

Be sure to catch the season 2 premiere of the Twenties on Oct. 13 at 10 PM ET and the aftershow at 10:30 PM ET.