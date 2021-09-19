RuPaul Wins And Becomes Most Decorated Black Artist In Emmy History

RuPaul chalked up another win, taking home a trophy Sunday at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race, making history as the most awarded Black artist in Emmy history.
“For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby,” Mama Ru said, referring to the “stories of courage” exuded by the participants who come on the show and live in their truth.
RuPaul’s Drag Race topped The Amazing Race, Nailed It, Top Chef, and The Voice in that category.
On Sept. 12, RuPaul tied the record as the most-awarded Black artist in Emmy history after winning the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program award across six consecutive years, according to Entertainment Weekly. He surpassed cinematographer Donald A. Morgan as the most-awarded Black artists in the awards show's history.
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
