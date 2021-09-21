Ray J Addresses Rumors Of A Second Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian

Ray J is shutting down rumors of another sextape with Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, the Wack 100 podcast alleged there was “more graphic” footage of Kardashian and Ray J. The reality star and entrepreneur addressed the reports on Instagram, writing, “This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving.”



The 40-year-old continued, “How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

Ray J has two kids with Princess Love, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1.