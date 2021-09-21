Vanessa Bryant To Be Honored At Baby2Baby Gala

In November, Vanessa Bryant will be honored at the Baby2Baby Gala.

According to PEOPLE, will be the recipient of Baby2Baby's Giving Tree Award at the 10-year gala presented by Paul Mitchell. The award celebrates a mom in the public eye who advocates on behalf of the children the non-profit serves.

Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said in a statement, “We are so proud to announce Vanessa Bryant as this year's honoree at a time when it's even more critical for us to come together for the children we serve because of the impact of the pandemic on families in poverty.”

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Is Asking For Her Mother’s Lawsuit To Be Dismissed

The statement continued, "The longtime support that Vanessa has given to Baby2Baby is incredible but it has been the behind the scenes generosity toward the children in our program with no fanfare or attention that makes her the perfect embodiment of the Giving Tree Award.”

Bryant, who is a mother of four, has served as a Baby2Baby ambassador for several years and is the President and CEO of Granity Studios and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Board of Directors President.

The event will take place outdoors in Los Angeles on November 13. Other expected guests are Kelly Rowland, Mindy Kaling and John Legend.

Vanessa Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and husband Kobe Bryant lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in January of 2020.