Wendy Williams Released From Hospital After Psychiatric Evaluation

Wendy Williams was fighting a COVID infection and hospitalized for a psychological evaluation. The talk show host is reportedly back home recovering.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said, “Wendy is home and improving every day.”

The official Instagram account for The Wendy Williams Show also announced the premiere date for the new season is October 4, "To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by the SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."