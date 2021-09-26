Jennifer Holliday Brings Down The House With ‘And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going’

What may have been intended as a moment of nostalgia turned out to be one of the most memorable moments of the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday (September 26).
Jennifer Holliday performed her iconic song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls, which first opened in 1981.
Dreamgirls is loosely based on Motown greats The Supremes. It tells the story of a small Black record label and how a trio of young Black female singers reached the top.
RELATED: Listen To Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Album With Jennifer Holliday
Holliday earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for the show, as well as a Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk Award, according to Broadway.com. She later won a Grammy Award when “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” was released as a single.
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
COMMENTS