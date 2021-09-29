‘Being Mary Jane’ Creator Mara Brock Akil Launches New Production Company Story27

Famed TV producer and screenwriter Mara Brock Akil just announced the launch of Story27, a new production company in a multi-year deal in cooperation with Netflix where she will write and produce scripted content and other creative projects.

“At story27, thoughtful and entertaining projects centering the humanity of the marginalized is the priority and that starts with identifying the best and most unique storytellers,” Brock Akil said, according to VARIETY.

The Being Mary Jane and Girlfriends TV series creator hired Susie Fitzgerald, a former executive vice president at AMC, as president of development and production. Fitzgerald will oversee all film, TV and digital media projects for Story27.

RELATED: Mara Brock Akil: 'We're in Conversation About What's Going On With Our People in America'

“Susie’s artist-friendly approach coupled with her taste and extremely impressive track record allows for story27 to be a destination and home for the next wave of creatives and writers with impactful stories to tell. I’m excited to have her at both the creative and business table with me as we grow the company through our partnership with Netflix and beyond,” Brock Akil stated.